1 dead, several injured after 9 vehicle crash on I-75 S near Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that I-75 southbound by Middletown is completely shutdown due to an accident.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that a semi and eight other vehicles were involved in a crash that killed one person. Others were injured in the accident but how many is unknown.

ODOT cameras show that traffic in the southbound lane is at a stand still. Click here to check ODOT’s website for updates.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.