DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – Multiple semi-trucks collided in Greene County on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead.

According to the Ohio State highway Patrol, two semi-trucks and a car collided on I-71 south in Greene County just before 9 a.m. At least one person was killed in the crash.

Crews have currently shut down I-75 south near mile marker 60 and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S.-35.

No cause for the accident has been released at this time.