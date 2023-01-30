PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash shut down I-70 East at the Ohio-Indiana border Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Ohio-Indiana border around 3 a.m. on Monday.

OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.

I-70 East was shut down for a few hours, however, OSHP confirmed that the left lanes reopened just after 6 a.m.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

