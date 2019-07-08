Yard sale-style giveaway brings relief for tornado victims

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wedged in between two communities hit hard by the memorial day storms, an EF-4 narrowly missed Erica Woodburn’s home. Now, she’s helping people who were not as lucky.

She’s set up a yard sale style donation giveaway at her Montevideo Avenue home. Woodburn has tables piled high with items including clothing, toys, and home decor items.



“It’s all free. People can come here, shop and get what they need,” Woodburn said.



Woodburn said everyone is welcomed to take as much as they need.

“People leave with trash bags full of clothes and they’re filling their trunks. So, it’s really a great thing for the people who are struggling,” Woodburn said.

Even kids are allowed to shop around for their own toys but there’s a catch. “What started the whole thing was a nonprofit that I work with that does books. So, I tell the kids they can take as many toys as they want if they take a book,” Woodburn said.

Woodburn is meeting people from all walks of life. She was touched by a young mother who’d lost everything.

“People had donated things for the kids but not for her. So, she was washing her clothes in the sink every night because she only had one outfit,” Woodburn said.

The Northridge native isn’t taking credit for her good deeds. She said she’s had help from friends and many generous donors.

Monday’s yard sale was Woodburn’s third. She said the tables full of items were collected in a matter of two weeks

“This is the community. This is donations coming in from all over,” Woodburn said.

She hopes this will spread a little light during a dark time.

“Just something to get them over a rough spot and spread a little joy,” Woodburn said.

Donations are still being accepted. Woodburn said she would continue to have her free yard sales as long as there is a need.

Donations can be dropped off at 3951 Montevideo Drive. Another free yard sale is scheduled for Tuesday.

