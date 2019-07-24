West Milton family shares struggles of living in hotel after tornado

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Grabbing breakfast in Troy’s Holiday Inn lobby is the new reality for Tim and Monica Stine.

They are one of the many families who is calling a hotel home after losing theirs in the the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

They said the hotel staff is doing their best to make them feel at home and are quickly becoming their family, but the inconvenience of downsizing from a 2,000 square foot home to a single hotel room is difficult.

“We haven’t been to the grocery store in two months, we can’t cook anything,” said Monica.

They said so many things got lost in the tornado but brought what they could.

And they said now every day tasks, like laundry or getting the mail, things they took for granted, are now a challenge.

“You have to go pick up your mail, it’s not delivered to you,” said Tim. “It’s an eight or ten mile trip there, another eight or ten back so you have to make a good trip of it.”

Tim said they will soon be moving to a suite in a nearby Residence Inn, before they can finally get into a town home in mid-August.

“It’s taken so long because the number of people that’s displaced, the inventory is way low,” said Tim.

They are trying to rebuild where their house once stood on State Route 571, and Monica said they are excited because the Miami County Inspector is allowing them to reuse their basement which saved their lives.

But Tim said necessary tasks to rebuild, like getting the property deeds and trying to find a builder has been time consuming.

He said doing those and many other items, on top of getting denied by FEMA twice has been a big frustration.

“After applying, we talked to this other lady and she said what the first person put down in her notes shouldn’t have even been part of the question because it had nothing to do with the application you put in,” said Tim.

Through it all, the Stines are staying hopeful and that they realize the healing process will take time, but can’t wait until they have a place to call their own again.

