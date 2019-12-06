Up to $20,000 in grants available to Montgomery Co. tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County residents who feel they did not get enough aid from either insurance or FEMA may be still eligible for grants to help rebuild their homes.

County officials say they have more than $1 million left to be used this year from funding they got through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s Disaster Reconstruction Program.

Those who apply by the end of the year can lock in up to $20,000 to go toward home repair, construction, or the purchase of a new home.

“As long as the applications are submitted before the end of the year, the funds will be secured and available to those who have applied,” county officials said in a release.

New funds will be made available at the first of the year, but this $1 million amount currently available will not roll over into 2020, so residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Grants for renters are also included in the program. Anyone living in affected areas could by eligible for $5,000 toward the purchase of a home.

Call United Way’s HelpLink at 211 to begin your application.

