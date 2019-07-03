Trotwood waives city service fees for tornado victims

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood’s city council voted to waive a number of city services fees for tornado victims. Mayor Mary McDonald said it’s part of an ongoing effort to make sure people can stay and rebuild in Trotwood.

“The goal that the city of Trotwood has is to make it as easy as possible for our citizens to be able to get their lives back,” McDonald said.

City council members voted to waive city service fees for water, sewer, and trash. People with homes deemed unlivable as a result of the tornadoes will not have to worry about those bills for the next six months.

“It was a conversation within the city and it was something that was consistent with other municipalities. We felt it was something we all should support,” McDonald said.

The mayor said the fees are something the city has control over and can something about.

“It’s the right thing to do. We think that it’s something we can do to help get our citizens back on their feet,” McDonald said.

City council also voted to waive zoning permit application fees for residents or businesses for the next six months.

Anyone intersted in having those fees waived must fill out an application with the city.

McDonald also encourages people to seek the federal help available. She asks residents impacted by the tornadoes in any way to visit FEMA regardless of their situation.

The city is still accepting donations for its Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund. You can donate at the Trotwood government center or at any Fifth Third Bank. Click here for more on that.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.