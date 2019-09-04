Trotwood to open grant applications for tornado-affected residents

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Local leaders say they’re getting closer to distributing the money that has been donated to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund.

The Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund is about to open applications for grants, each worth up to $1,000 per household, according to former state Rep. Jeff Rezabek, who serves as chairman of the fund.

The grants are being offered to Trotwood residents who plan to stay in the city, Rezabek said.

More than three months after the Memorial Day tornadoes, the process of repairing and rebuilding continues in Trotwood.

Some neighbors on Olive Tree Drive told 2 NEWS there has been progress, but it’s slow.

“We’re used to having the hanging flower baskets and stuff all around the porch,” said Joan Diggs, whose home was damaged in the tornado. “We couldn’t do that this year because it’s not stable enough.”

Diggs told 2 NEWS she and her family are waiting on contractors for multiple repairs. They applied for FEMA assistance, she said, but were encouraged to request a Small Business Administration loan.

Now, they’re planning to apply for a grant that will be offered by the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund to try to cover other unplanned expenses, Diggs said.

“We just didn’t have a stove,” she said. “Microwave took up too much power, so we couldn’t do that. So we were out of money just going buying food.”

Businesses and individuals have donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund, Rezabek said.

“The big focus of it is either having you come back to Trotwood or stay in Trotwood,” he said.

Trotwood residents who plan to keep living in the city are eligible to apply for grants, Rezabek said, as long as they lived in the area affected by the tornado at the time of the storm and have applied for FEMA assistance.

“It doesn’t matter if you have received those funds or not received those funds,” Rezabek said. “We just want to make sure you use that tool initially.”

The grant application is expected to be available within the next few days, Rezabek said.

Donations to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund are still being accepted. Donations can be made at any Fifth Third Bank or sent to the Trotwood government center on Olive Road, according to city officials.

Rezabek said donors and potential grant applicants are also welcome to call his office at 937-222-1366.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.