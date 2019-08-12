Trotwood students return to school as tornado recovery continues

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – More than two months after the tornado outbreak, students in Trotwood are headed back to school.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools Acting Superintendent Marlon Howard says resiliency will be the focus for the entire district this year.

“Kids are ready to get back. They’re ready to get back to a sense of normalcy,” he said.

School officials say 360 students were impacted by the tornadoes.

“Attendance is essential. It’s important that kids are here every day, focused and ready to learn,” Howard says. “We can’t teach them if they’re not here.”

Two buses are dedicated to transporting displaced students who now live outside of the school district.

Howard says this year, tornado drills will hold extra weight.

“We always put a real serious emphasis on our tornado drills, and all drills in general. But when that tornado siren sounds, I’m sure that some folks will have some points of reaction to what took place over the last couple of months,” he said.

As the rebuilding process continues in the community, Howard has his sights set on the long haul, getting students back on track after the tornado veered them off course.

“It’s definitely our focus to ensure that we do everything we can to support our kids and our families,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.