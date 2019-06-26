Trotwood starts tornado damage assessments for businesses

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials from Montgomery County’s Community and Economic Development department met at Trotwood’s Government Center before going out to speak with local business owners.

In the wake of the Memorial Day tornadoes, Trotwood has put most of its focus on residential needs.

“We wanted to make sure search and resue happened, citizens were safe,” said Trotwood Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

One month after the tornado, Trotwood’s focus is shifting to businesses.

“Today what we’re doing is really going out, identifying what they have gone through, what losses they may have, what employment challenges that they may have,” said Jung-Han Cheng, Trotwood Planning Development Director.

Officials from the city of Trotwood along with Montgomery County’s Business First program visited locally owned and chain businesses.

“Our objective is to let them know that there are resources out there and if they have a particular need today or in the future, we have leave-behinds for those business owners,” said Erik Collins with Montgomery County Community and Economic Development.

The ultimate goal is to ensure the city’s economic success.

“We, of course, acknowledge (the businesses), we need them and we want to ensure their well being as well,” Collins said.

The U.S. Small Business Adminstration is also in town helping business owners as well as renters and property owners. They are available to meet with at the FEMA disaster recovery center at Trotwood-Madison High School and the Family Asistance Center on Shiloh Springs Road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.