Staff, volunteers hand out bookbags to Trotwood-Madison students

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison City Schools district distributed bookbags to its students Friday as part of their tornado recovery effort.

Trotwood was heavily affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, including many students in the district. On Friday, all students in every building within the district received a bookbag filled with supplies to help with learning this year.

Bookbag collections and distributions happened all summer, in collaboration with Trotwood city officials and many community supporters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.