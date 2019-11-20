Trotwood church investing $500,000 in tornado repairs

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gateway Cathedral, most recently affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes, vows to invest $500,000 in the rebuilding of their church in the Westbrooke Village community.

“We were presented with an opportunity to leave the area after the tornado and we just feel like that is not what we’re called to do, we’re called to serve this community,” said Pastor Norman J. Scearce of the Gateway Cathedral.

Pastor Scearce said they plan to invest the money, about half-a-million dollars into the church on Olive Rd. with hopes that the space will return to what the community remembers it to be.

Part of those renovations include a brand new roof.

Pastor Scearce said when the tornadoes hit, the church was already undergoing renovations because the church was on the brink of being torn down when they purchased it about five years ago.

He said they had put on a new roof during that time, but it was ripped off during the tornadoes, but they plan on coming back bigger and better than ever.

“Our next goal is to do the sanctuary roof, also update the heating and cooling systems in the church, new electrical, things along those lines,” said Scearce.

In November, sanctuary renovations were taking place so Scearce said while they are renovating the space, the 60+ members of the congregation are still meeting in the gym.

They plan to have the sanctuary renovations done in time for Easter Sunday with the rest being completed by the end of next year.

“We feel like we are one of the heartbeats of our city and we tie our success to the success of the city of Trotwood,” said Scearce. “So where better to put this money and these resources than right here in the city of Trotwood.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.