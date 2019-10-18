Trotwood breaks ground on new homes after tornado outbreak

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – City of Trotwood officials joined home developers D.R. Horton for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon. They broke ground on the site of a model home that will kick off a multi-million dollar project to build more than 40 new homes in the Wolf Creek Run subdivision.

These plans were moving forward when the Memorial Day tornadoes hit. Division President, Tom Curran, says he visited the neighborhood the day after the tornadoes and decided to continue moving forward with development; however, he says he wanted to allow the neighborhood time to start the rebuilding process first.

“I spoke with a resident and I said, ‘Would it be bad for us to show up and start building while you guys are still literally sweeping up your street?’ shared Curran.

“The idea that there is a hope and an opportunity for people to get into new homeownership is exciting for us,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

New home plans will start in the low $160,000s with about 1,911 square feet of living space. Other plans available will range from 1,260 to 2,460 square feet.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to complete a dream and a vision that many of the people who live here bought into when it was initially designed,” explained Mayor McDonald.

Already there is a high demand for the homes according to Curran.

“There’s a lot of people here who are looking on our website and asking for more information about it. It’s actually higher than any other community we have right now on our website. So it’s really been very high interest level.” he said.

