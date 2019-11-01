Tornado survivors celebrate Halloween in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some neighbors admit Halloween this year wasn’t quite the same in one Brookville neighborhood that was devastated by the Memorial Day tornadoes. But that didn’t stop some families from coming back to trick-or-treat.

For 5-year-old Olivia, going door-to-door in the Terrace Park neighborhood is an annual tradition.

“This is where she has trick-or-treated almost her whole life, and it’s still what we consider home,” says Ashley Hughes.

Ashley and her family have been forced to live elsewhere since the Memorial Day tornadoes destroyed their home. Her brother-in-law Jaasiel Shupert decided to do something special for her neighborhood this Halloween. His motorcycle club came out to give out snacks and candy to the children.

“The community came together right away, but we just want to show everybody that we’re still out here for them,” Shupert said.

Neighbors Lisa and Brian Combs say they’ve seen construction workers in the area almost every day.

“A lot of trucks coming back, carrying away debris. We’ve noticed a couple houses have been demolished, and they’re starting to actually rebuild some newer homes down there,” Brian said.

Some homes that remain haven’t changed much in the past five months as some neighbors have decided to move forward elsewhere. But Hughes says she still intends to return, even though she has no idea when that might be.

“We just want to get back to normal. To the normal that we know,” she said.

As the rebuilding process continues it’s not yet clear how many families will choose to return.

