Tornado relief still available for Montgomery County veterans

A Year of Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Veteran Service Commission is still helping veterans with assistance for the Memorial Day Tornado outbreak.

The agency said Thursday it is still accepting applications for veterans to get reimbursement up to $1,000 toward deductible claims for damage suffered in the outbreak. The assistance is available to any veteran in Montgomery County with insurance claims due to tornado damage.

The benefits will be available until December 31, 2020. For more information veterans can call the Veterans Services Office 937-225-4801.

