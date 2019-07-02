Tornado recovery grant to help Beavercreek businesses

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce has announced a new Tornado Business Recovery Fund that is available to Beavercreek Chamber members.

The one-time grant, worth up to $2,000, is being awarded to Beavercreek businesses that submit an application before the July 31st deadline. Businesses must be Beavercreek Chamber members in order to qualify.

The money can be used by the businesses to aid in their recovery efforts in a variety of ways. Many businesses are still in the process of rebuilding property damage as well as recovering from economic setbacks such as payroll damage. Businesses are encouraged to use the funding in whatever way suits the needs of that specific business.

The Fund received significant support from Dave Dennis dealerships and dozens of other local businesses. Funds were redirected in partnership with sponsors from Beavercreek’s planned summer golf outing in order to focus aid towards local businesses in the aftermath of the tornado damage.

“It’s up to $2,000,” said Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Byers. “That will be decided by a review committee after all the applications are accepted and put in, then we’ll decide how much gets disbursed to those businesses.”

Byers said that the entire business community has rallied around each other in support since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“The whole process has been extremely humbling to see,” said Byers. “Obviously we had extreme devastation in the area but to see the businesses rally around each other. They’ve got businesses who are housing other businesses in their offices and things. [It] has been amazing to see. It just reminds you of the Beavercreek community and who we are.”

All applicants will be notified about approval by August 19th. Funds for the grant are expected to be delivered no later than August 31st.

More information about Beavercreek tornado recovery can be found at the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber said donations are still coming in to support the grant funding and it is not yet known how many businesses will be awarded grants.

Applications for the Tornado Business Recovery Fund can be found here.

