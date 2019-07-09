Tornado recovery costs put pressure on Harrison Twp. budget

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Tornadoes ripped right through Sinclair Park splintered, bent and twisted trees.

“It was scary. We didn’t even make it to the basement. It just came on so fast,” Margaret Ogg, a Harrison Township resident.

Ogg said her neighborhood has changed since Memorial Day.

“It was cooler down here when we had more trees. It was prettier,” said Ogg.

Prior to the storm, more than 400 trees stood tall at Sinclair Park. Now, only 40 are left. It could take up to two years for the park to re-open because of the extent of the damage.

“This park, under normal conditions, is probably 75 percent shaded,” Merle Cyphers, services director for Harrison Township.

Cyphers said it will cost hundreds of thousands to remove downed trees. The total cost for township clean up could end up being between $4 million and $6 million. The township’s annual budget is sits at about $15 million.

“Even at $4.5 million, it would be a hit that would be difficult for the township to carry on without outside assistance from the state or federal government,” Cyphers said.

With a disaster designation, Cyphers said FEMA could cover up to $75 percent of recovery costs.

“We feel that most of the things that we have incurred cost-wise will be covered by FEMA,” Cyphers said.

Cyphers said the township will pick up curb side debris until July 18.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.