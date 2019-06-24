Tornado cleanup costs ODOT over $500K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation continue to clean up debris left behind by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

To date, officials say ODOT employees have spent 20,185 hours helping with storm cleanup and ODOT has spent $516,274 on cleanup costs.

The department would have been forced to push back other important transportation projects to help offset these emergency costs had it not been for additional revenue from the two-year transportation budget that goes into effect on July 1.

“We must balance our budget and that means if costs go up in one area, they must be reduced in another,” said Marchbanks. “Thanks to the increased funding from the transportation budget, we will have the ability to better absorb the hit that this and other emergency situations put on our overall budget, and future projects will remain on schedule.”

Since 2015, severe weather emergencies have cost ODOT nearly $53 million.

