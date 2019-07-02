The Foodbank extends drive-thru hours for July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One month after tornadoes swept through the Miami Valley, The Foodbank in Dayton is still busy.

“Once the tornadoes hit, we moved into action right away having volunteers walk into our doors to help out and also having people bring in donations,” Lora Davenport, Foodbank advocacy and programs manager, said.

The line of cars coming into The Foodbank’s drive-thru has not slowed down either.

“We are still open in our drive-thru for people to come get water and hygiene items as needed,” Davenport said.

Because of increased needs, the drive-thru will now be open four days a week instead of just one for the month of July. People can now visit Monday through Wednesday and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“A lot of people are coming in every day needing watering and food. So, we’re here to help them out,” Davenport said.

Folks are welcome to come as often as they need.

“We’re here for the community and we’re just doing what we can to play our part,” Davenport said.

Along with an increase of families, there’s also a surge in donations. Canned foods and hygiene products are still welcomed. Davenport said they are inspired by all the help they have seen so far.

“We are proud to be a part of such a great Dayton community,” Davenport said.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, The Foodbank is scheduled to be closed July 3 to July 7.

