Structural damage forces Trotwood family out of home up to a year

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday marks one month since the tornado outbreak impacted more than 300 Trotwood families.

On Weigold Ct., Henry Munday’s next-door neighbor’s house just about 15 feet from his was leveled.

Munday’s home is still standing but received significant internal structural damage, forcing him and his family out of their home.

“Our house began to shake,” said Munday. “I peeked out the window and there was a 30-foot pine tree that had uplifted out of the ground, slammed against our house and the whole house began to lift up. You could feel the plumbing creaking.”

The house just a few feet to their right was leveled by the EF4 tornado and while Munday is thankful his damage is minor compared to that, the foundation cracks and gas leak caused by the storm is forcing him out of his home.

“The experts that have been out here and the contractors say just in my backside of my house alone, there’s about 48 to 60 thousand dollars worth of damage and brick that needed to be replaced,” said Munday.

For the past month, Munday and his family have been living in Comfort Inn and Suites in Englewood, but will be moving to a temporary apartment as it could be anywhere from three months to a year until he’s back in his home.

“I’m registered with FEMA, I went up to Trotwood-Madison High School,” said Munday.

Munday also has insurance but said now he is concerned with companies and adjusters making fair prices on the repairs.

