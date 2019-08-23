Springboro schools to host fundraisers for tornado victims

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro City School District began the first of several fundraisers on Friday to benefit over 200 Trotwood-Madison students who were displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Various Springboro schools will hold a series of fundraisers throughout the month to raise money to purchase new school uniforms for the students who were displaced by the storms.

The goal is for each student to have three uniforms for the current school year. Any additional funds over the goal will go towards additional uniforms for those Trotwood-Madison City Schools’ students most in need.

“A lot of students in Trotwood don’t have [those things] right now,” Marshall said. “If we’re in a position to help, why wouldn’t we?”

Each of the six school buildings in Springboro Schools will conduct their own type of fundraiser, which will take place on various days between now and Friday, Sept. 27.

The fundraiser begins tonight at Springboro’s Watkins Stadium. The school will be hosting a scrimmage game with the school’s varsity football game against Butler High School. Tickets to attend the scrimmage are $5. Proceeds from the event will be contributed to the fund.

School officials hope to raise $20,000. They received a major boost to their total when the United Christ Methodist Church made a $10,000 donation earlier this week.

Throughout the month, the school is encouraging anyone to purchase “Panther Pride/#DaytonStrong” t-shirts. Proceeds from those sales will be contributed to the fund.

A full breakdown of the individual dates and full list of school activities can be found here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.