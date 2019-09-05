Springboro Schools raises money for Trotwood tornado survivors

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools raised more than $20,000 for Trotwood-Madison Schools.

This comes after more than 200 students in Trotwood were displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Each of the district’s six buildings raised money in different ways. More than 500 students from the Intermediate School raised money in exchange for tickets.

The tickets were used in a Students vs. Teachers event. Students used their tickets to participate in various challenges.

There was a dunk tank, hula hoops, a soccer shoot-out and more!

That event alone raised more than $1,300.

As soon as the Memorial Day tornadoes left the area, the district knew they had to step up for the people who needed it most.

“It was pretty instantaneous. This was something that came about from board member, parents, community members and staff. We are in a position where we can help,” said Scott Marshall, Communications Coordinator for Springboro Schools.

The money will help supply three different uniforms to students impacted by the tornado.

“I’m amazingly proud of the kids right now. These students are great. To hear from the PTO moms that helped us out that so many kids gave extra money. They wanted five tickets and said keep the extra cash,” said Brooke Coulter, the Springboro Intermediate School Principal.

The district will present the funds during the Springboro-Trotwood football game on October 25.

