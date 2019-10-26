Springboro schools donate $45k to Trotwood tornado cleanup at football game

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – At Friday’s football game against Trotwood-Madison schools, the Springboro school district presented a check for $45,071 raised by members of the community for tornado recovery.

Springboro High School principal Kyle Martin says the idea started from administrators but eventually everyone wanted to get involved from the elementary to the high school.

“I think that this is something that took off from the leadership of many adults but then the students [took part] in the activities and it kind of trickled down into the community and a lot of other groups wanted to get involved,” Martin explained.

Springboro has been working since September selling t-shirts, holding dress-down days and coming up with other creative fundraisers to raise the money.

They also took time to help personally with tornado clean-up.

“We went up to Trotwood and spent a day cleaning up some of the neighborhoods. The administrators went up about two weeks ago on a Saturday to do that right off of Salem Avenue,” said Martin.

Trotwood-Madison school board president, Denise Moore, says the money will go to providing for the more than 300 students affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes in her district.

“Anything that a student might need…shoes, socks, whatever we can do,” said Moore.

The funds will be distributed based on need to any Trotwood-Madison student.

“Winter is coming now and those students will need coats [and] things that make their lives a lot easier as they are coming into school. [They’re] not having to worry about those things that were lost in the tornadoes,” said Moore.

