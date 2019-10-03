Springboro community raises nearly $45K for Trotwood-Madison tornado recovery efforts

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools and the Springboro community raised nearly $45,000 for Trotwood-Madison City Schools’ tornado relief efforts.
Here is a breakdown of the $44,871.70 total for their fundraiser:
- Springboro Schools: $21,950.70
- Christ Church United Methodist: $10,000
- Image Mark It, T-Shirts: $8,310
- Kona Ice: $2,611
- Springboro Optimist Club: $2,000
Each of the six Springboro Schools buildings conducted their own fundraiser in August and September.
Over 200 Trotwood students were displaced from their homes as a result of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
All funds raised will go toward school uniforms for the students, as well as continued tornado relief efforts for Trotwood-Madison City Schools.
