‘Split the Pot’ raises over $21,000 for tornado relief

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A special Reds Community Fund “Split the Pot” raffle on June 11 and 12 raised $21,208 for Dayton tornado relief.

Reds fans in the state has the chance to play an online “Split the Pot” to help Dayton residents affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes when the Reds played the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The entire pot of $21,208 will go to The Dayton Foundation’s Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund, which is helping to address long-term and immediate needs for tornado victims as well as assisting in rebuilding and recovery efforts in the region.

