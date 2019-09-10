Shoes 4 The Shoeless in need of donations after tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The non-profit Shoes 4 the Shoeless is running low on shoes and now the organization needs your help as the new school year starts.

Last summer the organization broke their distribution record. They did the same this summer with a major push coming after the tornado outbreak.

With the tornadoes striking the region before the school year, Shoes 4 the Shoeless jumped into action, holding mobile distributions in impacted areas like Trotwood.

“This summer was the busiest summer we’ve ever had as an organization. We delivered over 4,500 pairs of shoes in the Dayton area this summer. 1,500 of those were specifically for tornado relief efforts,” said Jonathan Hauge, Director for Fundraising for Shoes 4 The Shoeless.

The organization says they are excited to help, but they are sad the problem is as bad as it is.

They expect to deliver 21,000 shoes by the end of the year. However, the tornado distributions were something no volunteer will ever forget.

“For them to be able to say, I’ve lost a lot and I don’t really know how I’m going to get back on my feet. For us to be able literally and figuratively help put them back on their feet with new shoes..it was great,” said Hauge.

With school getting underway, it’s possible the tornado-related relief numbers could climb as Shoes 4 the Shoeless does most of their work within school districts.

“Often times students are identified by counselors, principals, administrators and teachers who know these kids are in desperate need of a new pair of shoes,” said Hauge.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless partners with local businesses and fund raises to buy shoes.

If you want to help, click here.

