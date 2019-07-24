Shoes 4 the Shoeless helps tornado survivors get back on their feet

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A non-profit group is giving back to communities damaged by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless has been in several tornado communities to pass out free shoes and socks as well as supplies to the people who need it most. To-date, this will be the third of four shoe distributions in tornado-impacted areas.

Wednesday, the non-profit along with the Wright State Women’s basketball team was at Trotwood Middle School between 10:00 am and noon giving out shoes and socks.

Trotwood resident Izetta Bradly stopped by after hearing about the giveaway on Facebook. She came not only for herself, but for several family members impacted by the tornado outbreak.

“This is helpful. I’m not too prideful to say I need help. We all need help. And I think this is great what they’re doing to help us,” said Bradly.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless came to the event with 500 pairs of new shoes and by around 11:00 am they had given out nearly 100 pairs.

If you ask the volunteers, they will say helping just one person is enough.

When tornado survivors arrived, they were partnered with a volunteer.

“They will walk them through, figuring out what size they need and what socks they need, and we try to make sure the family taken care of,” said Jonathan Haugie, the Director of Engagement Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

Wright State athletes helped unload the truck and played with kids who went through the unimaginable this summer.

“I’m more than just an athlete. I’m a person and a human who wants to get involved with my community anyway that I can,” said Michal Miller, a guard for the WSU Women’s Basketball team.

There will be a fourth shoe distribution in Beavercreek on August 5 at the Be Hope Church. The time is TBA.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.