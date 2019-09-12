SBA to shut down Disaster Loan Outreach Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) plans to close their Disaster Loan Outreach Center due to a steady decrease of activity.

The center, located at Dayton Children’s Hospital, will shut down at the end of the business day on September 18.

Businesses, homeowners, and renters that sustained physical losses or economic injury due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, and landslides on May 27 – May 29 are still encouraged to visit the center and submit an SBA Disaster Loan Application before it closes.

