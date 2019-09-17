SBA to close Dayton disaster loan outreach center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA closed up shop at Dayton Children’s Health Pavilion a few weeks ago. The Recovery Assistance Center then transformed to a Disaster Loan Outreach Center. With even less traffic coming through the doors now, the U.S. Small Business Administration is also getting ready to shut down.

Empty chairs at the center on Tuesday showed the need for face-to-face help is dwindling. So, the SBA will be closing down its center end of day on Wednesday.

Those who are interested have until midnight Wednesday night to apply for an SBA loan online.

The center operated to help renters, homeowners, nonprofits and business with loans to help recover after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Angel Class, a public information specialist with U.S. SBA said so far, the SBA has approved $27 million in aid statewide. Close to $17 million has been approved in Montgomery County. Another $4 million has been approved in Greene County.

“Most of them are homeowners, and then the second amount is for renters and then businesses,” Class said.

Those numbers are expected to rise as final applications are processed. Class says the SBA doesn’t require extensive paperwork upfront.

“If it’s a business they should bring basic paperwork which is profits, loss, forecast, and all that. They know they have to bring that stuff. If it’s a homeowner or renter that’s been on the job longer than a year, bring an ID,” said Class. People who have been at their place of employment for less than a year should be expected to provide pay stubs.

Unfortunately anyone who doesn’t apply by the deadline on Wednesday on midnight is out of luck.

