SBA now offering loans for nonprofits in Greene, Mercer and Montgomery Counties

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that certain Private Nonprofit organizations that don’t provide critical services of a governmental nature might be eligible for low interest rate disaster loans.

Associates with the small business administration say when it comes to disaster assistance, nonprofits are often the last group to come looking for help

“Nonprofits, depending on what type of services they provide for the community, may not be as active in the disaster loan process in the beginning,” explained Dorris Evans, a public affairs specialist with the SBA.

Nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million dollars for physical damage.

Organizations like soup kitchens, homeless shelters, community centers and churches are being encouraged to apply.

“[Although] it’s a church, it still has operating expenses so they still need revenue to make that church work,” said Evans.

A group of local churches and nonprofits is working in Dayton, helping the community get back on its feet after the tornadoes.

“The key is really working together with all organizations so that we have a concerted effort that everybody who needs assistance continues to be able to get the help to rebuild,” said Wayne Botkin, the Co-Pastor of Mosaic Church and volunteer.

Although the Mosaic Church wasn’t affected by the tornadoes, Botkin says he knows other organizations that were and are now facing issues.

“Some of the issues would be identifying which families need help and what is actually needed,” said Botkin.

“The nonprofits are key to the community, just like businesses are so we [the SBA] want to be out on the front helping them get those resources that they need,” said Evans.

Nonprofits in Greene, Mercer and Montgomery counties are eligible to apply for these loans.

The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is September 16, 2019 while the deadline for economic injury loans is April 17, 2020.

