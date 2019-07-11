SBA extends operations of disaster loan outreach center in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is extending operations at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Auglaize County.

The center, located at 610 Indiana Avenue in St. Marys in the Auglaize County Council-Aging building, will be open on weekdays between 9 am and 6 pm until further notice.

“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit the center and meet with a Customer Service Representative for one-on-one assistance,” said Ken Fleming, director of Disaster Field Operations Center East.

Applicants can also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov.

Completed applications should be brought to the centers or mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road

Fort Worth, Texas 76155

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage in August 26, 2019, while the deadline to return economic injury applications is March 27, 2020.

