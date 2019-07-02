Richmond Mall reopens after tornado damage

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Less than a month after an EF0 tornado damaged the Richmond Mall, it reopened its doors Tuesday morning.

“Just before the tornado hit, I just got a job at Christopher & Banks, and that delayed that, so I’m excited the mall is back open,” said Linda Hampton.

Linda Hampton and many others told 2 NEWS, they are thankful that the city of Richmond and countless others worked around the clock to reopen the mall.

“I’m glad we’re opening back up,” said Pamela King, a mall employee. “The last few weeks have been kind of rough getting through a lot of stuff, getting things taken care of.”

On June 15, an EF0 tornado damaged eight businesses in the mall.

While many stores did reopen, there are still a few interior shops that sustained damages and require additional repairs.

A mall official told 2 NEWS in a statement, “These stores are working hard to open as soon as possible. Because JCPenney and Office Max sustained most of the damage, we are continuing to assess those spaces to determine what needs to be done to repair and rebuild. With the reopening of the Mall’s interior, our work will now focus on reopening those stores and we will provide additional information on timelines as we move forward. “

Some shoppers who were there when the mall opened, like Barbara Bechtel were grateful they are committed to reopening.

“I know a lot of malls in a lot of cities are struggling right now and some friends go out of town to shop, but I like to shop locally to try and support my stores,” said Bechtel.

The statement from a mall official also said that construction on the new Dunham’s space has resumed and they are on track to open in July.

They are also proceeding with the Richmond Summer Showcase that will be held at the Mall on July 18.

There will be around 50 local businesses participating and while there may still be areas that are under repair, they are confident interior mall operations will be back to normal by that time.

