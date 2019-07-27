Red Cross stressing emergency preparedness after tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been almost two months since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak that devastated the Miami Valley. Cory Paul, executive director of the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross, is reflecting on the impact of the storms and what the organization has learned from their response.

“It’s just a wake up call to say these things do happen and we should be ready and we should be more ready than we used to,” said Paul “Every disaster we always learn something. If you don’t learn something then you’re not doing it right. So there’s a lot of things to improve upon.”

Many volunteers and staff with the American Red Cross have been working to operate seven shelters for displaced people and helping more than 3500 individuals recover.

The Red Cross is now offering help with longterm recovery efforts, like housing solutions and mental health support. They are also helping people be prepared for any future disasters.

“Get a kit together make a plan and be informed. Individuals should get water, enough for their family for 72 hours, food, extra clothes, medications… just take a couple minutes out of your day to make sure that you’re a little bit more prepared than you were yesterday,” shared Paul.

Paul says that in the case of an emergency, you should plan to have at least 1 gallon of water, per person (and pets), per day for up to three days.

For a list of other items to have in your emergency preparedness kit, click here.

The American Red Cross has pre-made emergency preparedness kits available here.