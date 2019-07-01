Public Health mobile unit provides resources for tornado victims

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Public Health’s mobile unit was out helping tornado victims in the Trotwood area Monday.

Victims could find free cribs and vaccine records while the mobile unit was set up at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Anyone who missed Monday’s event can also find the mobile unit between 9 am and 4 pm at Dayton Children’s on Tuesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.