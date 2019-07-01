Public Health mobile unit provides resources for tornado victims

Tornado Recovery

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Public Health’s mobile unit was out helping tornado victims in the Trotwood area Monday.

Victims could find free cribs and vaccine records while the mobile unit was set up at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Anyone who missed Monday’s event can also find the mobile unit between 9 am and 4 pm at Dayton Children’s on Tuesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery Special

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS