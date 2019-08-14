Property tax relief available to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office will be set up at various Dayton Metro Library locations throughout August to help tornado survivors apply for tax relief.

Officials say that you should not be stuck paying a full tax bill on a property that has been damaged or destroyed. It only takes five minutes to apply for tax relief through the Damaged Property Reduction program, and notaries will be available to certify your application on the spot.

You can apply at the following locations:

Burkhardt Branch Library

Tuesday, August 20 between 5 pm and 7 pm

4680 Burkhardt Ave.

Vandalia Branch Library

Thursday, August 22 between 5 pm and 7 pm

330 S. Dixie Dr.

Trotwood Branch Library

Monday, August 26 between 3 pm and 6 pm

651 E. Main St.

Additionally, all Dayton Metro Library locations have a limited supply of forms and pamphlets on Property Tax Relief for Damaged Properties from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Click here to learn more or call the library at 937-463-2665.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.