Premier Health, Montgomery Co. ARC team up for pet evacuation kits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Memorial Day tornado outbreak showed people in the Miami Valley that you never know when weather can turn for the worst.

That’s why the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is now asking people to consider an emergency plan for their pets.

“You never know when an emergency is going to happen, right? So, just like we prepare for us, we have an evacuation plan for businesses and homes. It’s just as important for pets,” said Michael Zimmerman, a Montgomery County public information officer.

An assessment of emergency needs prompted Premier Health to buy pet evacuation kits five years ago. They were in storage until the tornado outbreak.

“We were able to request federal funding and we do get monies available to us for purchasing emergency management supplies,” said John McKinney, director of facilities with Premier Health.

The kits include a number of essential items you’ll need to keep your pets comfortable for three days. The county handed close to two dozen out to tornado-impacted families but you can make your own at home.

“A household could readily take a five gallon bucket with a lid, put in pet food and pet treats. It has pet leashes and pet bowls,” said McKinney.

The county said they did not have an influx of tornado-related displaced animals but they want people to ask themselves if they have a plan for your pets in case a tragedy strikes.

“People are a lot more aware now in this community than they’ve ever been before,” McKinney said.

Zimmerman encouraged families to also microchip and license their pets with the county to make it easier to track them down.

