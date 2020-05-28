Old North Dayton community still supporting tornado-impacted residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Memorial Day tornado outbreak destroyed dozens of homes in the Old North Dayton community. The neighborhood is still rebuilding but it has come a long way.

Residents say the community continues to come together to help those impacted by the tornadoes, but the pandemic is preventing people from coming together to rebuild.

“We have to make sure everybody’s safe. We’re hoping that we get through this and are able to rebuild places that have seen such great damage,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

She says affordable housing is a specific challenge as rebuilding continues.