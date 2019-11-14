Mr. Bourbon Restaurant opens with hopes to help tornado-damaged Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Bringing life back to the tornado damaged corridor in Trotwood is the mission of the new Mr. Bourbon Restaurant that just opened.

Mr. Bourbon Restaurant has only been open since Friday, November 8, and the owner, Ali Arkan, said less than a week later business was already booming, so they hope other business owners follow their example.

The restaurant serves up a variety of food including bourbon chicken, gyros, Chicken Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, fried rice, grilled fish entrees, along with a handful of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern specialties.

Tasha Jenkins tried it out for the first time Thursday, and told 2 NEWS she is a small business owner herself, and loves when a new business comes to her town.

“A lot of people overlook Trotwood unfortunately, and we are in such a need of new businesses here to really uplift the community,” said Jenkins. “So I want to make sure I come support, and I hope others come and support as well.”

Arkan, the owner, lives in Beavercreek but said he chose the Trotwood location, 5212 Salem Avenue for a specific reason.

“A lot of business left Trotwood after the tornado and I want to be a good example for other business to come back and support the community,” said Arkan.

They have not had an official grand opening yet, but Arkan said the welcome has already been warm, and everyone has told him how excited they are for a new, locally owned food option.

“We have to come together and come back to Trotwood, support the city, support the community,” said Arkan. “And Trotwood needed something. It needed the new restaurant, it needed a new food around here, and they want to support anybody who comes into the city to do a business.”

The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. To 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

