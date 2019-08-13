Montgomery County hosts Housing Recovery Resource Fair for tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is holding two one-stop shop housing fairs to answer questions and provide details about available services after more than 1,000 families were displaced from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The Housing Recovery Resource Fair was requested by FEMA to help homeowners and renters better understand different processes and what they should know as they transition into a full-time living situation.

Topics were focused solely on housing, but included homeowner assistance, renter assistance, FEMA process and special population assistance for seniors, veterans and persons with disabilities.

Between 25 and 30 different local, state and federal organizations participated in the first housing fair Tuesday night at the Kroc Center.

They answered one-on-one questions, explained in detail the different application processes, and hosted presentations about how a service could work for tornado survivors.

“We’re quite concerned because we know that when the tornado happened, there were people that went immediately to stay with a family member, a friend or coworker, and we also know that those solutions often don’t work on a long-term basis,” said Tom Kelley, Assistant County Administrator for Human Services. “So we want to make sure that people become registered with FEMA, take advantage of the resources they have available, and try to find their own solution for housing so they have a stable and safe environment.”

FEMA representatives were on site, to talk about their process which can be tricky if done alone, and what to do if someone received a denial notice.

“People are getting determination letters and thinking that they’re ineligible, when in fact they may just need to take a few extra steps to follow up,” said Mary Kucenski of FEMA. “FEMA has been following up with applicants who have registered and we are aware of over 1,100 people in the Montgomery County area who are displaced from their homes and who are seeking some form of affordable housing solution and this is the place to get some of those answers.”

Homeowner topics included guidance on rebuilding/repairing, demolition, inspections, permits, taxes, utilities, insurance and financing.

Renter information included temporary assistance, rights/responsibilities, housing search, public housing and transition planning to permanent

housing.

The second and final housing fair currently planned will be Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4-8 p.m. at the Maranatha Worship Centre in Trotwood.

