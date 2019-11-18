Montgomery County details impact of tornado damage to properties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is expected to outline the impact of damages from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak to properties in the county Monday.

Thousands of properties in Montgomery County were damaged or destroyed when 15 tornadoes struck the Miami Valley.

Watch Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith make the announcement live right here on WDTN.com around 10:30.

