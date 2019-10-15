Ministry volunteering to rebuild Trotwood homes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Home repair volunteer group, Sharing Hope Ministries, has offered to help Trotwood homeowners whose homes were affected by the tornado outbreak.

Starting next month, Sharing Hope Ministries from Texas will help rebuild homes for families whose claims were denied by insurance companies or FEMA.

They will also support those who are uninsured or under insured.

“They will assist as many people as they have resources for to assist,” explained Stephanie Kellum the Deputy City Manager of Trotwood. “They plan to spend six months in the area.”

Kellum shares that it’s very important for the city to help its residents rebuild their homes before winter to avoid squatters, fires and other dangerous conditions.

If you are a Trotwood resident in need of support and would like to receive it from Sharing Hope Ministries call 211 or email information to tornado@trotwood.org.

Only homeowners may request assistance for their primary residence that was damaged by the tornadoes. In the email, please leave your name, contact information, the damaged property address, and the repairs needed on your home.

The organizations need your information as soon as possible in order to be of best assistance.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.