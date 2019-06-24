Miami Valley organizations collect, distribute furniture to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley organizations are collecting and distributing free furniture to storm victims as they start moving into new houses or temporary housing.

St. Vincent de Paul needs volunteers to help get a warehouse full of donated furniture out into the community.

MANNA Worldwide, along with Good360, recently dropped off two semi-truck loads of furniture to aid in the relief efforts across the area.

The furniture is being stored at St. Vincent de Paul and is now ready to be shipped out to the storm victims who found new housing.

Storm victims cannot pick up the furniture directly from St. Vincent’s. They will have to apply with Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, who will provide a list of what is available and then ship it out.

“Whether they need a couch, a twin or queen sized bed, maybe a toaster or a coffee pot,” says Joel Burton with Living City Project. “There are a lot of moving parts, and with that said, we need a lot of moving parts. That’s volunteers.”

Declare Worship and the Living City Project will coordinate volunteer sign-ups online. They cannot say for sure how many volunteers will be needed to move the furniture over the coming weeks.

“A lot of them have not been really able to be tracked down, because they moved in with families and friends, and here they are a month later connecting with Miami Valley CAP, trying to get a place to stay.” Says Caleb Ingram, Executive Director of Declare Worship.

Furniture donations are also being accepted at the St. Vincent de Paul Community Store.

“We are looking for new or gently used furniture that people can sit on, sleep on or eat at,” says St. Vincent de Paul Volunteer Services Manager Laurie Cross.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Community Store is located at 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton. Call 937-222-5555 for more information.

