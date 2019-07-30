LuLaRoe gives away thousands of clothing items to tornado victims

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clothing brand LuLaRoe gave away thousands of clothing items to those impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes on Monday.

LuLaRoe offered 5,000 brand new dresses, skirts, tops, and leggings. They were available for women through the nonprofit group New Path Outreach.

All the items were brand new, with tags for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

“So when the tornadoes came through on Memorial Day weekend and we found out there was so many people with a clothing need following that, we have clothes in our shops and we thought, ‘Man, if we can connect the things that we have that are in excess with the people that need them, what’s more beautiful than that?’” said volunteer Amanda Fles.

LuLaRoe also donated 5,000 clothing items to storm victims in the Northridge area.

