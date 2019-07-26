Legal counsel available at mobile clinics for tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the tornado recovery process and FEMA appeals continue, two legal counsel groups are looking to help Miami Valley residents.

The Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and Legal Aid of Western Ohio are hosting disaster relief clinics where free legal help will be provided to financially eligible individuals seeking FEMA benefits to cover losses due to the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes.

The first mobile legal clinic will be at the Shiloh Church farmer’s market on Philadelphia Dr. from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

“We have fact sheets on topics such as landlord/tenant rights, avoiding scams, and one of the issues we’re definitely trying to help folks with is FEMA denials because there is a time limit for appealing,” said Gary Weston, a senior attorney for Legal Aid of Western Ohio. “It’s 60 days from the date of determination.”

Weston said anyone can come by their information table and talk with attorneys, but they suggest tornado survivors preregister for the clinics if they are seeking representation by an attorney.

“If someone would like representation whether on FEMA issues or other issues, they can call our toll free hotline number at 1-888-534-1432 to see if we’re able to provide an attorney,” said Weston.

Weston said that service is reserved for low-income households, but encouraged anyone impacted by the tornado outbreak to stop by as there will be plenty of opportunities to learn what your rights are.

“Thanks to RTA, we’re going to have a bus at various schools coming up including Shaw Elementary, Brookville High and Northridge High,” said Weston.

The clinic schedule is:

Shiloh Church UCC, 5300 Philadelphia Drive -Saturday, July 27, August 10, and August 24 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Shaw Elementary School in Beavercreek, Sunday, August 4 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Brookville High School, 1 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northridge High School, 2251 Timber Lane, Tuesday, August 13 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

ABLE’s and LAWO’s legal clinics are made possible because of the joint effort between The Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation, the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation and the Ohio State Bar Foundation.