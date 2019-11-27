Just A Little Lunch packs 5,000 meals for tornado victims and others

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Six months after the Memorial Day tornadoes and one day before Thanksgiving marked the 11th annual Just A Little Lunch program from Living Hope Church.

The project attracts hundreds of volunteers to pack individual lunches for those in need after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Just A Little Lunch grew this year to over 350 volunteers; packing 5,000 meals for 26 different organizations across 3 counties. Organizations include House of Bread, St. Vincent de Paul, and more.

This year, the group reached out to different organizations to provide meals to those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes. Officials said they are sending meals to multiple apartment complexes in the area that are sheltering displaced families.

“It’s been a tough year,” said Niki Lee, Vice President of Just A Little Lunch. “We’re well aware of all the people that were hurt with the tornadoes. We wanted to make sure they knew that even though it’s been six months, we haven’t forgotten about them.”

To see photos from the event, view the photo gallery below:

The meals consist of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and other non-perishable foods. Officials from the organization said they are aware those those in need are often provided meals on the Thanksgiving holiday, but these packed meals were intended to assist in the days after.

Just A Little Lunch began in the kitchen of one organizer, providing meals to just 50 individuals. In the years following, they continued to grow and double their numbers until reaching 5,000 over the last three years. They now operate out of Living Hope Church.

Officials said that with the success of this year’s distribution, the Church is now aiming to grow the number of meals to 10,000 by next year.

While the group planned on several hours to complete the packaging, the number of volunteers and years of experience lead to the event finishing their work in less than an hour.

“It’s a great opportunity for those in our community to serve and give back,” said Lee.

