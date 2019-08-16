Insured losses from May tornadoes among Ohio’s highest

Tornado Recovery

6-18-19 CELINA TORNADO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Insured losses from Memorial Day tornadoes that ravaged parts of Ohio will be among the largest in the state’s history.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio Insurance Institute data puts the total insured losses from the storms between $465 million and $480 million to date. Institute president Dean Fadel says that figure is likely to increase.

The data is based on surveys of insurers.

Numerous tornadoes touched down in 10 counties across Ohio during the severe storms May 27 and May 28.

More than 30,000 claims have been filed so far, mostly for damage to homes or autos.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 caused the state’s highest amount of insured losses at $1.3 billion. Tornadoes that hit Xenia area in western Ohio in 1974 led to losses of $1.1 billion.

