Housing Resource Fair aims to advise residents seeking help after tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More families are seeking housing assistance as they recover from the Memorial Day tornadoes. Montgomery County Job and Family Services hosted a resource fair Thursday night at the Maranatha Worship Center in Trotwood.

Storm victims received advice and guidance on home repairs, mental health services, and direction to other resources they might need.

“A lot of people are still couch surfing, having out with relatives and friends, not long-term solutions. So we’re trying to give them those long-term solutions to help them take the next step,” said Kevin Lavoie with Montgomery County Job and Family Services.

Starting August 16, the hours of operation are changing at their Dayton Children’s location. Officials with FEMA and the EMA will be available from 10 am until 7 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am until 5 pm on Saturday, and the center will be closed on Sundays.

