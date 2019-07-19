Habitat for Humanity builds tornado victim home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Erica and her son were living in a Trotwood apartment waiting for their turn to get a Habitat for Humanity home built.

The Memorial Day tornado outbreak changed her plans and her life.

Erica Bohanon lived in Westbrook Apartments in a top-floor unit when the tornadoes came through, taking the roof of her building with them.

“I see my whole roof come off in front of me as I was holding the door and had my son and dog in the closet,” Erica said.,

She was already on the waiting list for a home built by Habitat for Humanity, one of only eight chosen out of 65 applicants, but the planned construction was months away. Construction began sooner than expected though when her build date was moved up.

The walls of what will be her new home began going up Friday.

Erica has spent the past two years preparing for homeownership by taking classes and volunteering on other houses in the community. Now she will get to put those newly acquired skills to work sooner than expected.

Her move-in date is still about four months away but she already knows what she is most excited about… her own mailbox.

“It’s one of those things I think as a human we take for granted,” Erica said. “Just having something that’s specifically for you.”

