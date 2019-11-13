Group ‘winterizing’ tornado-damaged homes

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Groups continue to find different ways to help those still living with damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes. The Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Group is focusing on securing those damaged homes in time for winter.

Almost six months later, tornado damage is still obvious along North Dixie Dr. as it is in many other places. The Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Group realized the need to get those residents ‘buttoned up’ for winter.

“We have people who are still negotiating with insurance, they may have gotten money from FEMA but it wasn’t even close to being enough for a contractor, or they’re still getting quotes from contractors,” said Kelly Cappoen from the group.

On Wednesday, Cappoen said they are hoping the weather warms up enough to melt the snow and ice to make it safe to tarp roofs and board up windows this weekend, but she said you will have to call by the end of the day Wednesday to get on their list for repairs.

Cappoen said they have plenty of volunteers but are asking for any skilled roof workers to help.

“If they have a steep roof pitch, I don’t have any volunteers that are qualified this weekend to do that, so that’s kind of my second plea,” said Cappoen. “We need people who have harnesses, if they do have roof jacks.”

And while many with damaged houses have tarped roofs themselves, Cappoen wanted to use this opportunity to make sure you did it correctly.

“As I’ve been going out and assessing different homes, they’ve seen tarps over chimneys so we just want to urge homeowners if you are tarping over chimneys, be aware that that could be a carbon monoxide issue,” said Cappoene.

On Wednesday afternoon , she said they had already received between 30 and 40 calls from people who still have holes in their roofs, which is less than they expected.

If you are a homeowner with tornado damage, or would like to volunteer, they ask you call 937-966-0037 and leave a message, and they should get back with you within 24 hours.

