Greater Dayton Realtist Assoc. donates to Trotwood tornado recovery

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County will take eight to ten years to completely rebuild, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, but the mayor of Trotwood said as donations continue to roll in, that will help the ongoing recovery efforts.

Wednesday morning, the Greater Dayton Realtist Association presented a monetary donation of $1,650 to the city to help with rebuilding.

The money came from the Ohio Realtist Association, the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers and will be added to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund.

They said the state and national chapters have given hundreds of thousands of dollars in other tornado recovery efforts along with the local chapter putting boots on the ground.

“We have donated furniture, clothing, taken people in,” said Trina Johnson, the president of the GDRA. “There has been such a big community push and just so much support that it’s been wonderful to see.”

During the presentation, the group was joined by a representative of Union Savings Bank, one of their focused-on-rebuilding partners, who announced the bank had discontinued loan payments for 188 impacted residents which resulted in over $572,000 being discontinued.

The Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald, said the large apartment complexes that were severely damaged will rebuild, but it will take the community some time to get back to normal.

“We can’t allow people who maybe weren’t directly touched to think that it may be over because it’s not,” said McDonald. “This is ongoing and we see it each and every day in some form or another.”

Johnson said there will be more donations coming to the city, because initially, only two of the seven state chapters committed to donating, but since, the rest have also committed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.